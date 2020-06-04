Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actor Announces Good News On Instagram

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who tied the knot in September 2018, welcomed their bundle of joy on June 4, 2020. The actor announced good news on Instagram, and revealed that their baby boy has been named Ved.

Sumeet shared a note which read, "It's a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché ... smothering the child every few minutes..." A day ago, Ekta had shared an appreciation post for husband Sumeet. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together. So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say PAPA you are beautiful. Thank you !! @sumeetvyas."

It has to be recalled that a couple of days ago, Sumeet was seen decorating the house to welcome their bundle of joy. The Mere Angne Mein actress had shared a picture on her Instagram story, in which, Sumeet along with his sister, Shruti Vyas, was seen decorating the house to welcome the baby. Ekta captioned the picture, "Bua and papa on job."

Earlier, about her pregnancy, the actress had told IWMbuzz, "I don't know how to describe my feelings right now because it's very different and very new. But I just feel pleasant all the time. And I am extremely excited about this new phase." When asked as to how she has evolved as a women during this phase of life (pregnancy), Ekta said that she has become a little more patient.

Also Read: Ekta Kaul Confirms Pregnancy With Actor-Husband Sumeet Vyas In A Sweet Instagram Post