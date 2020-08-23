Sunayana Fozdar To Replace Neha Mehta In The Role Of Anjali On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It was being speculated for a while that Neha Mehta who played the role of Anjali Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be leaving the show. The actress’ departure just got confirmed with Qubool Hai fame actress Sunayana Fozdar replacing her. However, the reason behind Mehta’s decision to quit is still not known.

Not just Neha, but actor Gurucharan Singh who played Roshan Singh Sodhi has also said goodbye to the series and has been replaced with Balwinder Singh Suri.

A source close to the development told SpotBoyE, "Neha informed her decision to the makers in advance and they tried to hold her back and convince her to stay back. But the actress has some different plans for her career and hence she chose to say goodbye."

According to a report by the Times of India, Sunayana Fozdar will commence shooting for the hit sitcom from August 23, 2020. The actress has previously been a part of many hit shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Left Right Left, Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka, Santaan and Belan Wali Bahu to name a few.

For the unversed, Rakesh Bedi, who was last seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, will also be joining the cast as Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 12 years on July 20, 2020. The Sony SAB show will be achieving another rare feat very soon by completing 3000 episodes.

