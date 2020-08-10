Sunil Grover On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: His Family Is Demanding Justice & They Should Get It

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many in the industry in utter shock. Many actors from the fraternity have shared the impact the news has had on them. They have also been expressing their opinion about everything thing that’s unfolded since the actor’s tragic passing away.

In the same vein, actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently spoke to SpotBoyE and said that Sushant's family has every right to know what happened to him and that they deserve justice.

Sunil said, "Recently, when I was watching his film Dil Bechara, I realised what a talented actor he was. Also, when I read about what lovely dreams he had and how much he used to love people, it made me feel sadder. More than anyone, it's the biggest loss for his family and if they are demanding justice for it, they should get it. They definitely have a right to know kaise hua? kya hua? The truth has to prevail."

On being quizzed about the rising number of untimely deaths in the industry, the actor stated, "We are facing shocks one after the other. Few have shaken us from inside completely. If we are feeling so disturbed imagine what their families must be going through. These are testing times. Things right now are difficult but I would also just say we have to keep ourselves positive. I know ye kehna aasan hai par karna mushkil but karna to hai. We have to think about all good aspects of life then thinking and crying over things which we don't have."

ALSO READ: Comedy Stars: Sunil Grover To Play Mad Landlord; Shilpa Shinde To Be Seen As His Tenant

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary Reveals His Friends Call, Ask Him Not To Take The Wrong Step After Sushant’s Death