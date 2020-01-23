    For Quick Alerts
      Sunil Grover Reveals Why He Love To Become Woman On TV

      Sunil Grover, who became popular for his role Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that he loves to become woman as it is easier to connect with women than men. He feels that the trend of male actors dressing up as women to make people laugh should continue until they (people) find it humorous and is done in a graceful way.

      When questioned by IANS at an event by FICCI Ladies Organisation, the comedian-actor said, "It is way easier (connecting with women) for me than connecting with men. That's why I become a lady on TV. I have played so many characters of women. I just love becoming a woman."

      Not just Sunil, even actors like Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar, Krushna Abhishek, Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda were seen dressed up as woman to tickle the funny bones of the audience. When asked if he feels that it is time for him to stop playing women as television shows have a good number of female comedians, he said, "I think female actors should also play male characters. As long as people are laughing, doing it gracefully and nicely.... For me, it's not about a male or female. For me, it's a character and it happens to be a female. I think I love playing that character. So I think I should do more of it."

      Sunil was recently seen in Bollywood film Bharat which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The actor is busy with live shows. He also appeared in few Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 13.

      When asked when he will return to television (full-fledged role), the actor said that he wishes to return to television soon but currently he is busy shooting for web series. Apparently, in the web series he will be seen in a non-comic role. The actor will also be seen in a Punjabi film Vaisakhi List.

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
