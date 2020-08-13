    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sunil Grover & Shilpa's Gangs Of Filmistan Promo Out; Here's What You Can Expect From First Episode

      By
      |

      Recently, we had revealed that Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Upasna Singh, Sugandha Mishra and other comedians will be seen in a new show, which apparently was said to be titled Comedy Stars. As per the latest report, the show is not titled Comedy Stars, but it's called Gangs of Filmistan. The makers of the show recently revealed a promo, which promises to tickle your funny bones.

      Sunil Grover & Shilpa's Gangs Of Filmistan Promo Out

      Sunil Grover & Shilpa's Gangs Of Filmistan Promo Out

      As the title suggests, the show is inspired by Bollywood and the promo depicted the same. In the promo, Sunil Grover is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, and other actors join him. As Sunil laughs others too are seen laughing. The comedian is seen saying, "Jabh tak meri hasi chalegi inki saas chalegi."

      Sunil Writes…

      Sunil Writes…

      Sunil Grover shared the promo and wrote, " आपकी हर साँस को हंसी से भरने आ रहे हैं कॉमेडी के यह महारथी हम आ रहे हैं एक घंटे की नॉन-स्टॉप कॉमेडी लेकर #गैंग्ज़ऑफ़फ़िल्मिस्तान पर 31 अगस्त से, रात 8 बजे STAR भारत पर। @starbharat @shilpa_shinde_official @sugandhamishra23 @drrrsanket @iamparitoshtripathi @upasnasinghofficial."

      Sidharth & Upasana Write…

      Sidharth & Upasana Write…

      The actors have already started shooting and a few of them even shared their pictures from the set on social media. Sidharth Sagar shared a picture and captioned it, " Gang 😎." Upasana wrote, "Shooting for gangs of filmistan 🌷."

      What You Can Expect From First Episode?

      What You Can Expect From First Episode?

      Apparently, in the first episode, Shilpa Shinde will be seen as Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun while Upasana will be seen as Shivgami Devi from Bahubali. Sunil Grover will play a don, who wants others to entertained while other actors will be seen entertaining him.

      The show will be telecast on Star Bharat from August 31 onwards at 8 pm. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your view.

      Also Read: Comedy Stars: Sunil Grover To Play Mad Landlord; Shilpa Shinde To Be Seen As His Tenant

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 15:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X