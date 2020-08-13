Sunil Grover & Shilpa's Gangs Of Filmistan Promo Out; Here's What You Can Expect From First Episode
Recently, we had revealed that Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Upasna Singh, Sugandha Mishra and other comedians will be seen in a new show, which apparently was said to be titled Comedy Stars. As per the latest report, the show is not titled Comedy Stars, but it's called Gangs of Filmistan. The makers of the show recently revealed a promo, which promises to tickle your funny bones.
Sunil Grover & Shilpa's Gangs Of Filmistan Promo Out
As the title suggests, the show is inspired by Bollywood and the promo depicted the same. In the promo, Sunil Grover is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, and other actors join him. As Sunil laughs others too are seen laughing. The comedian is seen saying, "Jabh tak meri hasi chalegi inki saas chalegi."
Sunil Writes…
Sunil Grover shared the promo and wrote, " आपकी हर साँस को हंसी से भरने आ रहे हैं कॉमेडी के यह महारथी हम आ रहे हैं एक घंटे की नॉन-स्टॉप कॉमेडी लेकर #गैंग्ज़ऑफ़फ़िल्मिस्तान पर 31 अगस्त से, रात 8 बजे STAR भारत पर। @starbharat @shilpa_shinde_official @sugandhamishra23 @drrrsanket @iamparitoshtripathi @upasnasinghofficial."
Sidharth & Upasana Write…
The actors have already started shooting and a few of them even shared their pictures from the set on social media. Sidharth Sagar shared a picture and captioned it, " Gang 😎." Upasana wrote, "Shooting for gangs of filmistan 🌷."
What You Can Expect From First Episode?
Apparently, in the first episode, Shilpa Shinde will be seen as Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun while Upasana will be seen as Shivgami Devi from Bahubali. Sunil Grover will play a don, who wants others to entertained while other actors will be seen entertaining him.
The show will be telecast on Star Bharat from August 31 onwards at 8 pm. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your view.
