Surbhi Chandana, Mohit Sehgal And Sharad Malhotra In COLORS Naagin 5

Television stars Surbhi Chandana, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra will now spread their magic on the new season of Naagin 5. Excited as they begin their new journey, the actors shared their experience.

Surbhi Chandana said, “The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honour to be a part of such a popular show and to work with COLORS and Balaji Telefilms. I am feeling, excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience.

Mohit Sehgal exclaims, “I am very excited to be back on screen and to entertain my fans with Naagin 5. I couldn't be happier and grateful to work with Ekta Kapoor and COLORS for this wonderful opportunity. I am very excited for this new beginning in my life and look forward to a spectacular journey ahead.”

Sharad Malhotra states, “I am extremely happy to be a part of the Naagin franchise, and I’m very thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me another opportunity to showcase my talent on one of the best shows on Indian television. The viewers can expect some major fireworks in the 5th season of the show. The scale of the show is grand this time around and the plot twists will ensure that there is always something new and exciting happening in the show every week.

