Surbhi Chandna On Saying Yes To Naagin 5: I Had To Come Out Of My Comfort Zone And Experiment

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 recently premiered to record-breaking ratings. The fifth season of the super hit franchise has Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in leading roles.

Surbhi who plays the most powerful shapeshifting serpent is overwhelmed with the positive response garnered by her show and the love that’s being showered by the fans. The actress who’s previously headlined hit series such as Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani recently opened up about Naagin 5 in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Surbhi revealed, “Balaji and I had been wanting to collaborate for a long time but things didn't work out. Then they called me for this and I told them that as an actor I would like to challenge myself and see how I can mould myself into this fantasy world. But, I don't know if I was ready for the comparisons that will naturally be made. But then, they had the zeal to convince me. We did round of calls where they convinced me that I can do it, and now I am doing it.”

On being quizzed about what made her say to the role, the actress said, “The person I am, the profession I have chosen, I can't be stagnant in life. If I am stagnant, it means I am not taking any risks. For me, My growth is only when I risk it all. If I only keep playing bubbly, I can't. I have to come out of my comfort zone and experiment. I had to break the image. I did achieve that with my previous show. Dr Ishani was not an easy character to pull off. Even with Bani, I am sure they will see a different side to me. I have to focus on my growth as an actor.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Fans Happy With Trio Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal & Sharad Malhotra's Grand Entry

ALSO READ: Naagin 5 Premiere Episode Becomes Most-Watched On Colors TV; Netizens Call Hina Khan TRP Queen