Surbhi Chandna Pens A Heartfelt Message As Sanjivani Airs Its Last Episode

Star Plus’ Medical drama Sanjivani returned to the small screens last year on popular demand with Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. However, in a short span of time, the show faced a number of hurdles in the form of time slot change and two popular characters of the show - Dr. Shashank played by Mohnish Bahl and Vardhan portrayed by Rohit Roy quitting the show.

And now, the fan-favorite series is all set to bid goodbye to the audiences tonight with its last episode. Leading lady Surbhi chose the emotional occasion to thank one and all for the special experience. She shared a heartfelt note on her social media about the show and her character and all the love she garnered from the fans.

Surbhi wrote, “And today we air the last episode of what i call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge ... A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it.” (sic)

She went on to add, “To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever. Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself.. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them. #jobdonewell to us.”

She concluded by signing off as Dr. Ishani whilst hinting that there may be some new good news in store for her fans. “For now its a bye bye from #Dr.ISHANI To some newness ahead .. Wait for it,” she wrote.

