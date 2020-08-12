    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Surbhi Chandna Pens Heartfelt Note As Sanjivani Completes One Year; Wishes To Reunite For New Season

      By
      |

      Star Plus’ Medical drama Sanjivani returned last year with a reboot with Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. However, in a short span of time, the show faced a number of hurdles and went off-air prematurely. And now, as the fan favourite series cloaks one year of its debut, Surbhi went down the memory lane and penned a heartfelt note whilst sharing fun-filled moments with the cast on her Instagram account.

      Surbhi Chandna

      Surbhi shared a picture with the cast and wrote, “#oneyearofsanjivani the show and Dr Ishani has all my heart , the show where i met people who i never imagined would become sooo close to me , everyday was a day to look forward to .. this show was made with sooo much love and fun , never a dull moment with the gang ( we all became one ) place where i felt real love , warmth , my producers were my family and still are extremely special to me and always will be, they have pampered me like their own - siddy sap i love you both , the crazy crew , and the cast that i till today can’t stop thinking about and secretly wish to reunite for another season ..”

      She went on to add, “thankyou for accepting me with open arms .. the ones who left and the ones who joined in .. every single person was sooo soo special .. Thankyou @starplus forever grateful for this one ♥️ #sanjivani #drishani #bestshow” (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      #oneyearofsanjivani the show and Dr Ishani has all my heart , the show where i met people who i never imagined would become sooo close to me , everyday was a day to look forward to .. this show was made with sooo much love and fun , never a dull moment with the gang ( we all became one ) place where i felt real love , warmth , my producers were my family and still are extremely special to me and always will be, they have pampered me like their own - siddy sap i love you both , the crazy crew , and the cast that i till today can’t stop thinking about and secretly wish to reunite for another season .. thankyou for accepting me with open arms .. the ones who left and the ones who joined in .. every single person was sooo soo special .. Thankyou @starplus forever grateful for this one ♥️ #sanjivani # #drishani #bestshow

      A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

      ALSO READ: Throwback! When Surbhi Chandna Said She Doesn't Find Naagin Regressive

      ALSO READ: Namit Khanna Opens Up About Sanjivani Going Off-Air, His On-Screen Chemistry With Surbhi Chandna

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X