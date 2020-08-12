Surbhi Chandna Pens Heartfelt Note As Sanjivani Completes One Year; Wishes To Reunite For New Season

Star Plus’ Medical drama Sanjivani returned last year with a reboot with Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. However, in a short span of time, the show faced a number of hurdles and went off-air prematurely. And now, as the fan favourite series cloaks one year of its debut, Surbhi went down the memory lane and penned a heartfelt note whilst sharing fun-filled moments with the cast on her Instagram account.

Surbhi shared a picture with the cast and wrote, “#oneyearofsanjivani the show and Dr Ishani has all my heart , the show where i met people who i never imagined would become sooo close to me , everyday was a day to look forward to .. this show was made with sooo much love and fun , never a dull moment with the gang ( we all became one ) place where i felt real love , warmth , my producers were my family and still are extremely special to me and always will be, they have pampered me like their own - siddy sap i love you both , the crazy crew , and the cast that i till today can’t stop thinking about and secretly wish to reunite for another season ..”

She went on to add, “thankyou for accepting me with open arms .. the ones who left and the ones who joined in .. every single person was sooo soo special .. Thankyou @starplus forever grateful for this one ♥️ #sanjivani #drishani #bestshow” (sic).

