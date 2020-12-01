Surbhi Chandna Says ’To Be Ekta Kapoor's Heroine Is Not An Easy Task’; Adds She Has Lost Weight For Naagin 5

Surbhi Chandna is doing a wonderful job in Naagin 5. Fans are loving her chemistry with her co-stars Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. Recently, the actress also bagged Gold Glam & Style Awards (The Hot-Stepper). In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about working for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. She said that being Ekta's heroine is not an easy task and it is a big responsibility. She also added that she has lost weight for the show.

Surbhi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It is a big responsibility and I have always maintained that. To be Ekta Kapoor's heroine is not an easy task, it comes with so much responsibility and tonight has been a night of compliments where many have told me that I have lost weight and it is all for Naagin and Bani. It is something Ekta has trusted me with and I have to give my 200% to it."

The actress further added, "I think I am just looking at the response and it is amazing. I did not expect this because people have seen great faces in the previous seasons, be it Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, I feel everybody was so amazing, hence I have to work double hard and I am enjoying every bit of it." (sic)

Recently, during an Instagram live chat, she had accepted that Mouni Roy is and will always be an incredible naagin. She also added that no one will be able to beat her as naagin.

For the uninitiated, Surbhi plays Bani in the show. Currently, on the show, Jay reveals to Veer that Markaat is his mother as well. Veer is shocked to know that Jay is his brother. Bani too is left in shock as she gets to know that Jay and Veer are brothers, who were planning to kill her in Satyug. However, in the biggest twist, Jay and Veer join hands and try to save Bani from Markaat. The current twist is loved by the viewers and the trio's performance is also appreciated by them.

