Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Birthday At Home; Naagin Friends Pearl V Puri, Anita, Nia & Others Wish Her
The Coronavirus lockdown has changed everyone's life! Many people are seen celebrating their special occasions at home just with their family. Recently, Arjun Bijlani celebrated his anniversary at home, now his colleague Surbhi Jyoti, who turned 32 today (May 29, 2020), celebrated her birthday at home!
Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Her Birthday At Home
The actress shared a collage, in which she gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day at home amid the lockdown. She captioned the picture as, "One year wiser."
Anita, Pearl & Heli’s Special Wish
Surbhi's Naagin friends took to social media to wish her. Anita Hassanandani, Pear V Puri and Heli Daruwala made her day special by wishing her on a video call.
Anita Writes…
Anita also shared a picture snapped with Surbhi and captioned it as, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could've spent all these years together. I'm glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk everyday, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti ... Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world 💫"
Pearl V Puri Wishes His Naagin 3 Co-star
Pearl V Puri shared a few videos on his Instagram stories from their video call. He captioned one of the videos as, "Happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear surrrrbhiii, Happy bday to youu."
Nia & Surbhi
Nia Sharma shared an adorable picture snapped with the birthday girl and captioned it, "@surbhijyoti PARTY, Happy birthday." She also shared a video in which the duo was seen dancing crazily and wrote, "Ek baar lockdown end ho jaye bas @surbhijyoti @kahaniwala."
Heli Daruwala’s Birthday Wish For Surbhi
Heli Daruwala shared a video and wrote, "She is more than a sister, more than a bff, she is my HOME away from home....meri JYOTI❤️.. @surbhijyoti .. thank you for touching my life in the most amazing way.. i love you forever..!! 🌸💜🤍Ps - i clean my room thrice before she enters because madam ke OCD ka khauff plus CID nazar😂Also she doesn't let me have tea or coffee or fruits after 7pm because she loves me💁🏼♀..!! 🌸💜 And we make our own English breakfast...just saying...😅 Meet me in the naaglok 🐍... it is safe..!!🌸"
View this post on Instagram
She is more than a sister, more than a bff, she is my HOME away from home....meri JYOTI❤️.. @surbhijyoti .. thank you for touching my life in the most amazing way.. i love you forever..!! 🌸💜🤍 Ps - i clean my room thrice before she enters because madam ke OCD ka khauff plus CID nazar😂 Also she doesn’t let me have tea or coffee or fruits after 7pm because she loves me💁🏼♀️..!! 🌸💜 And we make our own English breakfast...just saying...😅 Meet me in the naaglok 🐍... it is safe..!!🌸
A post shared by heli_daruwala (@heli_daruwala) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday ❤️. Keep shining..
A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on
Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Announces Naagin 5; Apologises To Nia Sharma & Jasmin For Axing Their Roles In Naagin 4