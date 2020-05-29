Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Birthday At Home; Naagin Friends Pearl V Puri, Anita, Nia & Others Wish Her

Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Her Birthday At Home

The actress shared a collage, in which she gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day at home amid the lockdown. She captioned the picture as, "One year wiser."

Anita, Pearl & Heli’s Special Wish

Surbhi's Naagin friends took to social media to wish her. Anita Hassanandani, Pear V Puri and Heli Daruwala made her day special by wishing her on a video call.

Anita Writes…

Anita also shared a picture snapped with Surbhi and captioned it as, "The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could've spent all these years together. I'm glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk everyday, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti ... Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world 💫"

Pearl V Puri Wishes His Naagin 3 Co-star

Pearl V Puri shared a few videos on his Instagram stories from their video call. He captioned one of the videos as, "Happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear surrrrbhiii, Happy bday to youu."

Nia & Surbhi

Nia Sharma shared an adorable picture snapped with the birthday girl and captioned it, "@surbhijyoti PARTY, Happy birthday." She also shared a video in which the duo was seen dancing crazily and wrote, "Ek baar lockdown end ho jaye bas @surbhijyoti @kahaniwala."

Heli Daruwala’s Birthday Wish For Surbhi

Heli Daruwala shared a video and wrote, "She is more than a sister, more than a bff, she is my HOME away from home....meri JYOTI❤️.. @surbhijyoti .. thank you for touching my life in the most amazing way.. i love you forever..!! 🌸💜🤍Ps - i clean my room thrice before she enters because madam ke OCD ka khauff plus CID nazar😂Also she doesn't let me have tea or coffee or fruits after 7pm because she loves me💁🏼‍♀‍..!! 🌸💜 And we make our own English breakfast...just saying...😅 Meet me in the naaglok 🐍... it is safe..!!🌸"