Surekha Sikri's Agent Says Actress Is Fine But Is Under Observation; Clarifies On Financial Crisis

Surekha Sikri, who was seen in popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, was admitted to hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. The actress' nurse had revealed that she got her admitted to a nearby hospital and not any other hospital because of high fees. However, she soon said that they are okay now and took money from Surekha's fixed deposit, and that they don't need any help. Now, Surekha's agent Vivek Sidhwani revealed to IANS that the actress is doing fine but is under observation of doctors. He also clarified that the reports of Surekha suffering from financial crisis is incorrect.

The actress' agent told IANS that the actress is doing fine but the doctors have said that she needs to be monitor closely and the next few days are crucial. This is the second time that the actress suffered brain stroke (she suffered brain stroke in 2018), and hence, asked Surekha's well-wishes to pray for her speedy recovery.

Regarding the financial crisis, Vivek said, "I saw that report came out yesterday and that is absolutely incorrect. Yesterday we were so occupied with hospital, doctor and everything that we could not even clarify that it is wrong information. Surekha ji's immediate family is taking care of all her finance and she also has her own finances. There is no financial assistance that we are taking from anywhere else."

However, he also revealed that a few of Surekha's industry colleagues have come forward with financial help. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "Few film directors and actors and well-wishers have reached out to us, offering financial assistance after reading the report. I want to say that we are financially doing fine. Surekha ji's health is under observation, but please pray for her good health. That is all we need right now."

(With IANS Inputs)

Also Read: Gajraj Rao And Director Amit Sharma Assure To Support Surekha Sikri's Treatment

Also Read: Balika Vadhu Actress Surekha Sikri Suffers Brain Stroke; Her Nurse Seeks Financial Aid