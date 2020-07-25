Surekha Sikri On Senior Citizens Not Being Allowed To Shoot: Impossible For Me To Be Atma Nirbhar

The pandemic has changed the rules in the entertainment industry. Many must be aware that as per the government's new norms, senior citizens above 65 are not allowed to go on the sets and shoot. This has upset many including Surekha Sikri, who was seen in television shows like Balika Vadhu, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and web series Ghost stories. The veteran actress calls it an unfair decision, as she feels it is not a practical thought.

Speaking to Spotboye, Surekha revealed that since she has not been able to work due to the lockdown for months, she is not able to earn money. The actress was quoted by the portal as saying, "It's a very unfair decision. They haven't given a thought to practical thoughts. Since this lockdown has started I have not been able to work for many months. Due to which I am unable to generate any income for myself or my family. As a result of this, there is a complete stop on all my shooting. There were offers and people wanted to shoot with me but I couldn't give my time or confirm them anything."

It has to be recalled that the veteran actress suffered a brain stroke in 2018 but is in good health and ready to work now. Surekha added, "I want to stick with my own platform. And this rule is making it impossible for me to be Atma Nirbhar. It cancels all my effort to be Atma Nirbhar. It violates my right to work and support my family. My health is all fine and I don't mind stepping out shooting my projects."

Recently, the Bombay High Court asked the state about its stand of not permitting cast or crew above 65 years of age to be present for the shooting of films and television shows, and further questioned how are physically fit senior citizens expected to live a dignified life if they are not allowed to go out and earn their livelihood. But the government lawyer said that that as provided in the guidelines, whenever possible, castings should be done remotely using apps. This response, however, irked the judges.

Final hearing regarding this matter will be held next week.

