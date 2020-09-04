Sushant’s Case: Can A Haunting Painting Trigger Mental Trauma? Shama Sikander Has THIS To Say

Rhea Chakraborty had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was disturbed with a painting that he saw at a Gothic hotel in Palazzo Magnani Feroni in Florence in October 2019. The painting was of 'Saturn devouring his own son', which was a part of the hotel's décor, that left him shaken. When television actress Shama Sikander, who battled mental illnesses like bipolar disorder and depression earlier, was asked if a haunting painting can trigger mental trauma, she said yes!

Shama, who has been vocal about her mental illness told BT, "Personally, I don't know Sushant and Rhea and haven't been following the case. But yes, anything in a 'fragile state of mind' can affect you. By seeing something, you may remember something that reminds you of your pain which is unbearable to you."

Sharing her experience, the Yeh Meri Life Hai and Maaya actress said, "I have also left clubs within seconds for the same reason. I looked forward to a party, took hours to get ready for a party, but once I reached there, within seconds I felt something very unpleasant about the place, felt uneasy and so I left."

Meanwhile, Dr Seema Hingorrany, a psychologist told the leading daily, "I can definitely say that situations like these can affect one's mind. The architecture of a hotel or elements like the painting mentioned can create a massive trigger to anybody who suffers from trauma, hypothesis of depression, hypothesis of anxiety, and hypothesis of panic attack. The triggers can be - loss of appetite, suddenly getting bad dreams in the night etc."

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

Also Read: Angad Hasija: Suddenly Sushant Singh Rajput Has Become Everyone's Favourite!

Also Read: Annup Sonii Takes A Dig At Kangana; Says If Film Industry Is On Drugs, Join Most Pious Industry