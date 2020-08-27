Sushant’s Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande Refutes Claustrophobia Claims Made By Rhea; Netizens Slam Rhea
Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence recently and spoke about her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with India Today, Rhea had said, "Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne Mujhe aur sab ko bataya ki usko flight mein baitne se claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh dawai leta hai (The day we were to leave for our Europe trip, Sushant revealed her and everyone that he has claustrophobia while travelling in a flight and takes a medicine for the same). However, the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has slammed the claims made by Rhea with a proof! Ankita shared a video of him in a flight simulator.
Ankita captioned the video as, "Dream🌟 Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it .😊" Not just Ankita, many fans shared articles and videos, in which he had said that he wanted licence for flying. Take a look at a few tweets!
@TannuPriyah
"@Tweet2Rhea has lost her mind!! According to her, Sushant was claustrophobic while sitting in a plane.Tai ye video dekh le!! Jisko tu "claustrophobic while sitting in a plane" bol rhi h Wo license ka wait kar raha tha plane udane k liye .He wanted to be a Pilot."
Aditya & Ana
@Adityarini27: He wanted to get a flying license. A man who wants to get a flying license is not afraid of flying.
@Ana5_SSR: Don't tell us this man was claustrophobic!!! He cannot be!
@AnandPSingh95
"◼⏹ It's SHOCKING- HOW Rhea says SSR has Claustrophobia?? How Disgusting and Small thinking?? SSR Dream was to FLY A PLANE and HE already took a TRAINING AND was getting READY FOR NASA MISSION💯RHEA TELLING ALL BIG LIES White heavy check mark Arrest Her."
@Ankika519
"According to #RheaChakraborty @itsSSR ko claustrophobia hai. Me after seeing this interview:oh bhai, maro, mujha maro. #SushantSinghRajput."
(Social media posts are not edited)
