Sushant’s Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande Refutes Claustrophobia Claims Made By Rhea; Netizens Slam Rhea

Ankita Lokhande Writes...

Ankita captioned the video as, "Dream🌟 Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it .😊" Not just Ankita, many fans shared articles and videos, in which he had said that he wanted licence for flying. Take a look at a few tweets!

"@Tweet2Rhea has lost her mind!! According to her, Sushant was claustrophobic while sitting in a plane.Tai ye video dekh le!! Jisko tu "claustrophobic while sitting in a plane" bol rhi h Wo license ka wait kar raha tha plane udane k liye .He wanted to be a Pilot."

@Adityarini27: He wanted to get a flying license. A man who wants to get a flying license is not afraid of flying.

@Ana5_SSR: Don't tell us this man was claustrophobic!!! He cannot be!

"◼⏹ It's SHOCKING- HOW Rhea says SSR has Claustrophobia?? How Disgusting and Small thinking?? SSR Dream was to FLY A PLANE and HE already took a TRAINING AND was getting READY FOR NASA MISSION💯RHEA TELLING ALL BIG LIES White heavy check mark Arrest Her."

"According to #RheaChakraborty @itsSSR ko claustrophobia hai. Me after seeing this interview:oh bhai, maro, mujha maro. #SushantSinghRajput."