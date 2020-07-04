Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's Unreleased Romantic Song From Pavitra Rishta Goes Viral

Before entering Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was popular on Television, all thanks to Ekta Kapoor's show, Pavitra Rishta. The actor's performance as Manav, who was a simple and hardworking car mechanic impressed fans. His smile won million of hearts, as the producer had once said in a statement, sharing a trivia about the show. Another thing that attracted the audiences to the show was Sushant and Ankita Lokhande's chemistry. Recently, an unreleased romantic song from the show is going viral on social media.

The song titled, 'Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho' is a slow romantic number, which features loving moments between Manav and Archana (played by Ankita). The song is sung by Yasser Desai, lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag and music is composed by Vinay Ram Tiwari. The song has got above 15M views.

It has to be recalled that Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for six years. The duo was even planning to get married and Sushant's family had even met Ankita, but unfortunately they parted ways in 2016. Both of them had moved on in their lives.

Sushant's demise has left everyone in shock. Ankita was devastated and her Pavitra Rishta co-stars had revealed that she was crying inconsolably after knowing about the actor's demise. After his death, social media was bombarded with a lot of messages. A section of people felt that Sushant would have been happy if he was with Ankita.

Sushant's death had raised many questions. Although post-mortem report ruled out any foul play, fans suspect something fishy and are demanding justice for the actor. Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and has questioned many celebrities, his family, close friends, managerial staff and co-stars.

(Images Source: Snapshots from YouTube video)

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Was The Reason Behind Sushant Singh Rajput's Smile, Says Vikas Gupta!

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Parag Says 'Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated & Usha Aai Can't Stop Crying'