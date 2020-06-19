Sushant Singh Rajput's Best Friend Mahesh Shetty Pens Heartbreaking Post; Says Baat To Kar Leta Yaar

Mahesh Shetty Pens Heartbreaking Post For Sushant

Sharing a throwback picture snapped with the late actor, Mahesh wrote, "So much has been left unanswered and there's so much more left to talk. I'll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!💔."

How Mahesh & Sushant Met

Mahesh revealed how the duo met and hit it off because of their common interests. He wrote, "This is how we met... We met as brothers. We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn't realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other's lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own."

Mahesh Recalls Memorable Moments Spent With Sushant

Recalling the memorable moments spent with the late actor, his Pavitra Rishta co-star wrote, "So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious."

‘How Do You Even Explain If You Suddenly Lose A Piece Of Your Heart?’

He further wrote, "I never thought I'll ever be writing all this for you brother..... Feel as if there is a sudden void which will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why's all the other hundreds of questions and what ifs? I'm sorry but I'll always hold so many grudges now."

‘Baat To Kar Leta Yaar’

He concluded by writing, "How I wish you would have opened your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. They why??? Baat to kar leta yaar!!! How I really wish that call would have come through kamini... Life can never be the same!!! I know how much you loved the stars... Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I'll be looking out for you every night brother."

Apparently, Sushant had called Mahesh before taking extreme step, but the call didn't get connected.