Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ankita Lokhande Is Crying Inconsolably Says Pavitra Rishta’s Prarthana
The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry. Many celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief. Recently, Prarthana Behere, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut show Pavitra Rishta, remembered the late actor and got emotional. She revealed to ETimes TV that she spoke to Ankita Lokhande after learning about Sushant's demise and the actress has been crying continuously. She even asked people to stop judging Ankita.
Prarthana Says Ankita & Mahesh Were Crying When She Called Them
Prarthana told ETimesTV that the messages (of Sushant's death) started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and she saw it very late. She added that it took her time to figure out what is happening. The actress further said that she was completely clueless whom she should call as Ankita, whom she called, was crying. She later called Mahesh Shetty, who was also crying and was going to see him.
‘Ankita Is Devastated And Crying Like Hell’
The actress, who was close to Sushant and Ankita, revealed, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."
The Actress Says…
Prarthana said that although she has spent time with Sushant and Ankita and knew them, she felt that people would judge her by thinking why she is here after so many years!
People Are Passing Judgement On Mahesh & Ankita
She further requested people not to judge Ankita and Mahesh and said, "People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him."
Sushant Was Extremely Close To His Mother
About Sushant, she said that he was extremely close to his mother and used to talk about her whenever he was with them. He was the youngest after four sisters and, so he was the most pampered and close to his mother. Prarthana added that he couldn't take her death because it was so sudden. She added, "He spoke to her (mother) at night and morning he learnt that she was no more."
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Parag Says 'Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated & Usha Aai Can't Stop Crying'
Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor's Pavitra Rishta Co-star & Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande Reacts