Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ankita Lokhande Is Crying Inconsolably Says Pavitra Rishta’s Prarthana

Prarthana Says Ankita & Mahesh Were Crying When She Called Them

Prarthana told ETimesTV that the messages (of Sushant's death) started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and she saw it very late. She added that it took her time to figure out what is happening. The actress further said that she was completely clueless whom she should call as Ankita, whom she called, was crying. She later called Mahesh Shetty, who was also crying and was going to see him.

‘Ankita Is Devastated And Crying Like Hell’

The actress, who was close to Sushant and Ankita, revealed, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."

The Actress Says…

Prarthana said that although she has spent time with Sushant and Ankita and knew them, she felt that people would judge her by thinking why she is here after so many years!

People Are Passing Judgement On Mahesh & Ankita

She further requested people not to judge Ankita and Mahesh and said, "People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him."

Sushant Was Extremely Close To His Mother

About Sushant, she said that he was extremely close to his mother and used to talk about her whenever he was with them. He was the youngest after four sisters and, so he was the most pampered and close to his mother. Prarthana added that he couldn't take her death because it was so sudden. She added, "He spoke to her (mother) at night and morning he learnt that she was no more."