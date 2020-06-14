    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Late Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-star & Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande Reacts

      Popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide today (June 14, 2020) at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his apartment and no suicide note was found. His suicide has left fans and the entire entertainment industry in shock. Sushant became a household name with Ekta Kapoor's show, Pavitra Rishta. Just a few days ago, Ekta had revealed how his smile won all our hearts while he performed in the show. Sushant's chemistry with his co-star Ankita Lokhande was loved by audience. Now, Ankita has reacted to this shocking news.

      When India TV called her up and informed her about the news, she was in a shock, and she said, 'What!' and put the phone.

      It has to be recalled that Ankita and Sushant were in dating for six years, but they called off their relationship in 2016.

      Sushant had doing well professionally. He was apparently dating actor Rhea Chakraborty.

      In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team had shared, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

      Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 19:42 [IST]
