Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mahika Sharma Says He Used To Talk About Karma & Never Had Any Enemies

The Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in shock. Fans and celebrities took to social media to mourn the actor's demise. Recently, Mahika Sharma opened up about the actor's demise. She revealed that she has known Sushant for a long time and he even wished her on birthdays and festivals. She even said that he used to talk about Karma and never had any enemies.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have known Sushant for a long time and have spent many occasions together with him. He always made me feel special. He always greeted me on my birthdays, festivals since we have known each other. We had a good time last year and since then we are out of touch."

He further added, "He used to talk about karma a lot. He believed in it. And as much I have known him, he never had any enemies. He used to stay away from arguments and just enjoyed happy moments with all. He was a jolly person... and I seriously can't meet to the reality that he is no more..! And the suicide thing is very much hurting... he was a fighter...!"

She also urged people not to take such extreme step. She also added that no one will cry for their loss more than one or two months and people will forget things, but it is their parents who will extremely sad. She asked people to not to let their parents suffer and fight their battle.

