Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman Feels ‘There Is More Than Meets The Eye’!

Shekhar feels that Sushant was strong-willed and intelligent person and if he had committed suicide, he must have definitely left a suicide note. The actor tweeted, "It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye."

He further wrote, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own."

Previously, Shekar had tweeted, "Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed.Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished.Bihar Zindabaad."

Many fans agreed with Shekhar. A user commented, "You said it . totally agree he was intelligent and full of life . He was a science person being actor was just a means for him to earn money for his other projects. People target the Khan's while the Bhatts, Johar, and Chopras etc. get away scotfree," another user commented, "True ...the immature hurry to prove it a suicide is also a bit fishy. Hope the truth n justice prevails whatever it is."