Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Krissann Barretto Says It's Weird Rhea Filed Against CBI Inquiry

About Sushant

About Sushant, Krissann was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Sushant and I had a lot of common friends and we would party a lot. He would always ask how are we doing and never really asked what do you do. He cared about people and not care about who you are and what you do. Everyone was good for him because he was good."

About CBI Inquiry

The actress said that she has full faith in CBI and she is glad that the family will finally get the justice and closure that they deserve.

Krissann Barretto On Rhea Calling CBI Inquiry Against Federalism

About Rhea calling CBI inquiry against federalism, Krissann told Pinkvilla, "It is weird that Rhea Chakraborty filed against CBI inquiry. As his girlfriend, shouldn't she be happy about it?"

Krissann On Sushant’s Torn Diary Pages & Siddharth's Unusual Behaviour

Krissann also reacted to Sushant's torn diary pages and his friend Siddharth's unusual behaviour. The actress said, "It is normal to tear off pages when you don't like something. But I did watch Siddharth Pithani's interview and I saw how weirded out he was. In one interview, he even tried to get away and I was like why? ‘You are his friend, speak!'"