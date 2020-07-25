    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Mahesh Shares BTS PICS From Dil Bechara; Calls It A Beautiful Film

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara saw a digital release last night! Both the actor and the film received a lot of love from not just audiences but also from celebrities. Like other actors, Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty had also shared the poster of the film and wrote, "This one will always hold a very special place in my heart. Missing you brother."

      Mahesh Shares BTS Pictures & Videos From Sushant’s Dil Bechara

      Mahesh Shares BTS Pictures & Videos From Sushant’s Dil Bechara

      Mahesh recalled the moments spent with the late actor during the shoot of Dil Bechara by sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures. There were also a couple of videos, in one of the videos, Sushant was seen playing cricket. In another video, the late actor was seen replying to his fan on his tab.

      Mahesh Calls His Friend Sushant’s Last Film As A Beautiful Film

      Mahesh Calls His Friend Sushant’s Last Film As A Beautiful Film

      He captioned the pictures as, "My hero ❤️ What a beautiful film @castingchhabra #dilbechara #behindthescenes #bts #whatajourney #ranchi #SushantSinghRajput #missyoubro #whydidthishavetobeyourlast #wishyouwerehere #wastoodifficulttowatchthis #myhero #foreverinourhearts #justiceforsushant #hopeyoufindyourpeace #tilliseeyouagain."

      Both Actors Are Friends Since Pavitra Rishta Days

      Both Actors Are Friends Since Pavitra Rishta Days

      For the uninitiated, Sushant and Mahesh had worked together in Pavitra Rishta, that starred Ankita Lokhande. Apparently, Mahesh was one of the last person Sushant called before he passed away.

      Mahesh Had Penned An Heartbreaking Note For Sushant

      Mahesh Had Penned An Heartbreaking Note For Sushant

      Mahesh had penned an heartbreaking note in which, he revealed how they first met and hit off over their common interests. He had also mentioned that they were like brothers and was upset that he couldn't talk to him for one last time and said, "How I really wish that call would've come through."

      Celebs Shower Their Love For The Late Actor

      Celebs Shower Their Love For The Late Actor

      Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey and many other television actors wrote some heartwarming words for Sushant Singh Rajput after watching his last film Dil Bechara.

      Click Here To See Mahesh Shetty's Complete Posts

      Also Read: Dil Bechara: From Hina Khan To Surbhi, TV Actors Get Emotional After Watching Sushant's Last Film

      Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares A Post As Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Releases: One Last Time!

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X