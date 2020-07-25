Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Mahesh Shares BTS PICS From Dil Bechara; Calls It A Beautiful Film

Mahesh Shares BTS Pictures & Videos From Sushant’s Dil Bechara

Mahesh recalled the moments spent with the late actor during the shoot of Dil Bechara by sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures. There were also a couple of videos, in one of the videos, Sushant was seen playing cricket. In another video, the late actor was seen replying to his fan on his tab.

Mahesh Calls His Friend Sushant’s Last Film As A Beautiful Film

He captioned the pictures as, "My hero ❤️ What a beautiful film @castingchhabra #dilbechara #behindthescenes #bts #whatajourney #ranchi #SushantSinghRajput #missyoubro #whydidthishavetobeyourlast #wishyouwerehere #wastoodifficulttowatchthis #myhero #foreverinourhearts #justiceforsushant #hopeyoufindyourpeace #tilliseeyouagain."

Both Actors Are Friends Since Pavitra Rishta Days

For the uninitiated, Sushant and Mahesh had worked together in Pavitra Rishta, that starred Ankita Lokhande. Apparently, Mahesh was one of the last person Sushant called before he passed away.

Mahesh Had Penned An Heartbreaking Note For Sushant

Mahesh had penned an heartbreaking note in which, he revealed how they first met and hit off over their common interests. He had also mentioned that they were like brothers and was upset that he couldn't talk to him for one last time and said, "How I really wish that call would've come through."

Celebs Shower Their Love For The Late Actor

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey and many other television actors wrote some heartwarming words for Sushant Singh Rajput after watching his last film Dil Bechara.