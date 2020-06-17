Sushant Singh Rajput Had Advised Adil Khan Who Played Beggar In Pavitra Rishta To Not Quit Studies

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left everyone shocked. Several television and Bollywood actors took to social media to pay their tributes and condolences. Recently, Pavitra Rishta actor, Adil Khan shared a heart touching post that will leave everyone teary-eyed. Adil played the role of a beggar in the show.

The actor considered Sushant to be his icon. He revealed that Sushant was very humble on the sets and although he was the lead actor of the show, he walked as if it was his first day. He also revealed that Sushant had advised him never to leave studies to pursue acting career. Adil says that today he is probably the most educated in his whole family tree.

Adil wrote, "8 am was the reporting time and we were there at 6 at KlickNixon Studio. THERE. I saw him. Walking out of his vanity van. he was the lead actor of the serial. But he walked as if it was his first day too. I went to him asking for a picture & said 'main bhi hoon aapke saath iss scene meh' to which he just smiled."

The actor further wrote, "And soon when it was nearly a packup, me being a over enthusiastic kid/fan asked for a picture again to which he happily nodded and made that moment for me to be cherished forever. He suggested that i never leave my studies to pursue my career in Acting. Since that very day, I've always dreamt of sharing the screen with him Again. I wanted to tell him that i made it this far and i am the same kid who took your advice and even completed the post graduation. Probably I'm the most educated in my whole family tree."

He concluded by writing, "I'm just not ready to accept the fact that he's not here anymore! It's just not possible for someone to leave just like that."

It has been three days that Sushant left us, and many of us, even celebrities can't believe that he is no more!

(social media posts are not edited)

