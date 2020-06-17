Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande To Be Questioned By Police!
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has left everyone shocked and raised many questions as to why would the actor take such an extreme step of taking his own life. The police didn't find any suicide note. While the post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia due to hanging, there have been reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. The police are investigating the professional angle. It is being said that his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande will be questioned by the police.
Sushant’s Ex-GF Ankita Lokhande To Be Questioned
As per the Tellychakkar report, the actress will be questioned by police officers about Sushant's professional rivalry. She will be asked if he had ever mentioned anything about the same to her in the long time that he knew her. It has to be recalled that the duo dated for six-long years but called off their relationship in 2016. (Image source of Ankita's picture: NDTV)
Rhea & Mahesh To Be Questioned!
As per India.com report, the Mumbai Police is going to question the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his best friend Mahesh Shetty. No statement has come out about the matter from either Rhea or Mahesh, till now.
Sushant Was To Get Married To Rhea?
Apparently, Sushant and Rhea had started dating from past one-and-a-half year ago. It is also being said that the actor was to get married in November and the family was preparing to go to Mumbai. Although the name was not revealed, recently, Rhea's broker revealed to Nav Bharat Times that the couple was set to tie the knot this year and was even house hunting for a space in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area.
Sushant Singh Rajput Prayer Meet To Be Organised
While a handful of film fraternity members attended Sushant's last rites, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's Bandra residence yesterday. Post this, the actress visited Ekta Kapoor's house. It is being said that a prayer meeting is being organised for the Pavitra Rishta actor.
