Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Karanveer Mehra Pens A Heart-Touching Note, Shares Unseen Pics!

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has left everyone shocked. Many television and Bollywood actors took to social media to pay their tributes and condolences. In the same vein, Pavitra Rishta actor and one of Sushant’s closest friends, Karanveer Mehra opened up and remembered his dearly departed friend by sharing some of their goofiest moments together in a heart-touching note.

Karanveer took to Instagram and wrote: “He was my best friend “, and like me there are hundreds who would say that, coz that’s what he made people feel around him , all he expected , wanted and thrived to be was.. “the best”., believe you me when I say “he was the best” at whatever he did, even playing the fool, like you see in the pictures above , for the rest of us his talents , passion & success story is an inspiration.., “Kutti & Kamini” the names that we addressed each other with, from cars to bikes , films to actors , sports ,fitness , music , theater , dance , drinks the list is endless of the common interests and things between us .. from the word go we hit it like a house on fire, & true that whenever we met the house was on fire, (literally ,people who know , know this joke)” (sic).

He went on to add, “We shared a funny rapport, he was much younger to me , but treated me like the younger one , held my hand and pulled me right out of a shit hole life , I was at my lowest, (down and out personally & professionally) he would sit with me for hours and plan my next move , next day , next moment, my entire life going forward, but what really really hurts the most is when he needed someone, i couldn’t be there, for which i will never be able to forgive myself . I always Thot he is someone who takes life very seriously, & when the time came he took it so casually.” Check out the entire note and pictures below:

