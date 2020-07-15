Bigg Boss 14: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Salman Khan Show!

The Salman Khan-hosted television reality show Bigg Boss 13 was a huge hit and now the makers are planning something bigger for the upcoming season. Of late, Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a huge buzz. Many speculations regarding the theme, concept and contestants are doing the rounds. While a few reports suggest that Bigg Boss 14 will have only celebrities as contestants, some suggest that it will be a mix of celebrities and commoners (apparently 13 of them will be celebs and three will be commoners).

Many popular names from the entertainment industry have apparently been approached for Bigg Boss 14. The latest name to join the bandwagon is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, who is currently in the news for his marriage with actress Charu Asopa hitting a rough patch.

As per ETimes TV, Rajeev Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss 14. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show and he wishes to appear alone. Nothing is finalised and we are discussing the fees. Everything is in the initial stage right now."

It is being said that the actor was approached for Bigg Boss 13 as well but things didn't work out then. Also, Charu Asopa wanted to participate in the previous season, but her brother was getting married at the time and Rajeev Sen was apprehensive to appear alone. Hence, they didn't participate.

But The Times of India asked about being approached for Bigg Boss 14, Rajeev Sen denied the news by saying, "I was approached last year and these are all rumours."

