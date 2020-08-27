Suyyash Rai Clarifies Wife Kishwer Merchant Is Not Pregnant

Suyyash Rai had posted a picture of a doll and had captioned it, 'Jab bhi hoga, aisa hoga' along with another picture, which was captioned, 'Can't get over him'. This led to speculation that his wife Kishwer Merchant was pregnant. It was also said that the couple would soon officially announce the good news. But the couple has now refuted the rumours. While Suyyash laughed off the rumours saying he is in his hometown while Kishwer is in Mumbai, the actress said that if she is expecting a baby, they will surely make an announcement.

Suyyash was quoted by TOI as saying, "This is not true. This is a good piece of gossip that I have heard about us and while I wish it were true, no, Kishwer is not pregnant. I am in my hometown Chandigarh visiting my family and Kishwer is in Mumbai right now. This is something that is making me laugh. We wonder how such rumours even start. There is no truth to this at all."

On the other hand, Kishwer told Tellychakkar, "It's kind of weird that something like this is being reported about us. However, I'm not pregnant. We are trying to figure out how these speculations surfaced. I believe Suyyash posted a picture of a cute toy gifted to him by a friend and maybe people started to speculate. But that's not true. If at all I'll expect a baby, this is not how people will know about. We'll surely make an announcement whenever it happens."

Recently, Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani grabbed the headlines after husband Rohit Reddy shared a video on social media, in which fans spotted Anita's baby bump. Fans apparently speculated that Anita is pregnant, but the couple hasn't responded to the same yet!

