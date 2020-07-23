Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 1st Episode After Lockdown: Disappointed Fans Set Off Meme Fest

Pixie_Dust_19

"Jethalal gives more facial expression ls in one episode than star kids combined in their entire career Person 💁‍♀‍ 😉"

A Positive Soul

"@AsitKumarrModi very dissapointed with d episodes of #tarakmehtakaultachashma. There was so much time to think of new story but our waiting was waste..not looking forward for chalu pandey n jethalal banter. Was already sad with ur selection of new sonu."

KUMARI TANYA

"@RishikeshNimse1 and @AsitKumarrModi Exactly! I am a crazy fan of #TMKOC But I stopped watching it since the interiors got renovated. Instead I watch all the old episodes on repeat..and have watched them 3-4 times, and still they continue to provide laughter, but new ones are not even 1time watch most of the time."

Swati Singhal

"It's nice episode but I m little disappointed actually this is not any common serial actually this series gives social message also the society and everyone but yesterday they don't show any social distance awareness and mask awareness."