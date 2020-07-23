Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 1st Episode After Lockdown: Disappointed Fans Set Off Meme Fest
Finally, most loved and popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returned to TV screens post lockdown with a fresh episode. The expectations were high and looks like the makers failed to impress fans. The disappointed fans took to social media to express their displeasure. While a few pointed out that old episodes were better than new ones, some of them pointed out that there was zero comedy and no humour. A few fans even asked the makers to get Dayaben back, either the old one (Disha Vakani) or cast a new actress. Take a look at a few tweets and memes!
Pixie_Dust_19
"Jethalal gives more facial expression ls in one episode than star kids combined in their entire career Person 💁♀ 😉"
A Positive Soul
"@AsitKumarrModi very dissapointed with d episodes of #tarakmehtakaultachashma. There was so much time to think of new story but our waiting was waste..not looking forward for chalu pandey n jethalal banter. Was already sad with ur selection of new sonu."
KUMARI TANYA
"@RishikeshNimse1 and @AsitKumarrModi Exactly! I am a crazy fan of #TMKOC But I stopped watching it since the interiors got renovated. Instead I watch all the old episodes on repeat..and have watched them 3-4 times, and still they continue to provide laughter, but new ones are not even 1time watch most of the time."
Swati Singhal
"It's nice episode but I m little disappointed actually this is not any common serial actually this series gives social message also the society and everyone but yesterday they don't show any social distance awareness and mask awareness."
Humour in #TMKOC's new episodes:- pic.twitter.com/Uk7hibPcAh— Jayanti🖤 (@Oyee_sun_Bae) July 22, 2020
#TMKOC back but but...— Yashmakwana (@yashmakwana98) July 22, 2020
Memers: pic.twitter.com/VpZ3QNIdMk
#TMKOC is back with new episode's— Subhajit Dey (@iamsubhajitdey) July 22, 2020
Memer's RN : Content Hi Content Hoga 😂 pic.twitter.com/mGOOIpO2I8
Humour in #TMKOC : pic.twitter.com/no4R5PYuI2— NAMAN (@Pseudopanditt) July 22, 2020
(Images Source: Twitter)
(Social media posts are not edited)
