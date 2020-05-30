Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors' Fees: Is Disha Vakani Highest-Paid Actress On The Show?

Dilip Joshi On Disha Being Highest-Paid Actress

But recently, Dilip Joshi opened up about the report. As per Republicworld, in a recent interview to an entertainment portal, when Dilip was asked if Disha was highest-paid actor on the show, he gave candid response to put an end to the speculation about the salary.

Dilip Asks Fans Not To Believe In Such News

The actor revealed that there are several reports floating around about the casts' salary and net worth. He added that fake news channels created such news to attract people's attention to gain more views which in turn fetches them money. He asked fans to not to believe in any news that claimed to share information about an actor's personal life as they are personal and would not be shared openly.

Dilip, Disha & Munmun’s Net Worth

According to reports doing the rounds, both Dilip and Disha's net worth is around Rs 37 crores. Munmun Dutta's net worth is Rs 7 crores approximately.

Amit & Shailesh Lodha’s Net Worth

Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal has always been secretive about his net worth and the accurate number is not revealed. Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta's net worth is apparently Rs 7 crores.