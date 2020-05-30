Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors' Fees: Is Disha Vakani Highest-Paid Actress On The Show?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on television. The show has impressed the audiences and has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Many might wonder as to how much the actors are paid for the show? Well, as per a few reports, Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, who play the roles of Dayaben and Jethalal are highest paid actors on the show. But the actors hadn't confirmed nor denied these rumours.
Dilip Joshi On Disha Being Highest-Paid Actress
But recently, Dilip Joshi opened up about the report. As per Republicworld, in a recent interview to an entertainment portal, when Dilip was asked if Disha was highest-paid actor on the show, he gave candid response to put an end to the speculation about the salary.
Dilip Asks Fans Not To Believe In Such News
The actor revealed that there are several reports floating around about the casts' salary and net worth. He added that fake news channels created such news to attract people's attention to gain more views which in turn fetches them money. He asked fans to not to believe in any news that claimed to share information about an actor's personal life as they are personal and would not be shared openly.
Dilip, Disha & Munmun’s Net Worth
According to reports doing the rounds, both Dilip and Disha's net worth is around Rs 37 crores. Munmun Dutta's net worth is Rs 7 crores approximately.
Amit & Shailesh Lodha’s Net Worth
Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal has always been secretive about his net worth and the accurate number is not revealed. Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta's net worth is apparently Rs 7 crores.
