Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors On Resuming Shoot: ‘We Are Excited & A Little Apprehensive’

On 31 May 2020, the Hindi television industry in Mumbai was granted permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets. And now, the producer of the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has revealed that the team is gearing up to resume shoot at the earliest. This was closely followed by a few cast members sharing their thoughts about the team’s decision.

Lead actor Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal told TOI, “The lockdown allowed us to take a break for a long time, something that we have not done for years. Initially, we welcomed the break, but we missed the sets a lot. Abhi guidelines toh mili hain, but kitni practical hain we will have to see. It’s a mixed feeling actually. We trust Asit bhai, woh decision sabke barein mein soch kar hi lenge.”

He went on to add, “Asit bhai called us and he took our opinion on the same. Even he was a little confused. At the end of the day, he is answerable for anything that happens on the set. Today’s was a very basic meeting. Abhi aur soch vichaar karenge, detailed planning ke baad hi start hoga. We are positive about it.” (sic)

Meanwhile, who plays Sonu on the show revealed that everyone is excited and slightly wary at the same time. “We are excited as well as a little apprehensive. Excited obviously because we will get back to doing what we love so much and apprehensive as we don’t know how things are at the ground level. We are yet to receive a confirmation on when exactly we will begin shooting but we’ve been told that we will have to follow stringent protocols to ensure our own as well as others' safety at work. Nevertheless, just the thought of shooting at Gokuldham Society is very exhilarating,” she said.

ALSO READ: Raj Anadkat On TMKOC Completing 3000 Episodes: 'There Will Be Some Grand Dhamakedar Celebrations'