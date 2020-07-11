Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi Says We Mustered A Lot Of Courage & Returned To The Sets

Finally, SAB TV's longest-running and popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team have resumed shoot and the fans will soon get to watch fresh episodes of the show. The team resumed work, yesterday and the director of the show, Malav Rajda shared a few pictures from the sets to reveal the same. Now, the producer of the show, Asit Kumar Modi has confirmed about the resumption of shoot in his latest statement. He said that they have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets and asked viewers to pray for the team's safety!

Asit was quoted by TOI as saying, "As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team's well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness."

He further added, "We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and bringing happiness and positivity in your lives."

Earlier, Malav had posted on his Instagram account, "ROLL...ROLLING....ACTION.....AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES....FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK....BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN."

Fans expressed happiness as the team is back to entertain them and also are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. One of the users wrote, "Finally can't wait to watch 😍," another user commented, "Wow! Exicited...!"

A user asked the team to stay safe and wrote, "Good to see you . We all are waiting.take all safety precautions and stay safe."

