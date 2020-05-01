Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Azhar’s Building Sealed After Resident Tested COVID-19 Positive

Many buildings have been sealed by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Recently, we revealed Anikta Lokhande and Shivin Narang's buildings were sealed after a resident tested positive for Coronavirus. There were also reports that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors, Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha and Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide's buildings were sealed. Now, it is being said that Azhar Shaikh's building has been sealed.

Regarding the same, Azhar, who plays the role of Pinku in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told Spotboye, "It has been almost a week now that I haven't stepped down my building even to get basic necessities. As a 45-year-old uncle in our building has been tested positive and is currently getting treated in a nearby isolation centre. Also, I reside in a building which is near Wockhardt hospital. So, we are taking extra precautions."

The actor further said, "I stay with my family and no one is stepping out of the house. Whatever basics we require, we order online and they keep it outside the building main gate and someone goes and collects it."

However, Azhar expressed his concern for his father who is in the Mumbai Police force. He revealed that his dad goes to work every day at 7 in the morning, but has no particular time for return. The actor further revealed that whenever his father returns home, he takes extra precautions to sanitize himself and enter the house. Azhar is proud of his father for putting so many efforts.

