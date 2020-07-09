    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Won’t Start Shooting Anytime Soon Over Safety Concerns?

      As we revealed earlier, many television shows have already resumed work successfully. A few actors revealed on social media that their show's producers are taking necessary precautions, due to the Coronavirus crisis. Likewise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kummar Modi too had earlier revealed that the cast of the popular sitcom was also prepping to restart filming. But now, it seems that the team has hit a roadblock in terms of moving ahead with their original plan and schedule.

      A source close to the development was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “The makers are deliberating on how to go forward in the best possible way. They are worried about the safety of the cast and crew and with the restrictions in place, how to accommodate a huge cast like theirs and bank episodes. Plus, not all the cast members on the same page and have raised their respective concerns which is why the delay in resuming shoots. They are also weighing other options to shoot which is not risky and safe for all."

      Meanwhile, Sony SAB has announced that it is all set to air fresh episodes of their shows starting July 13, 2020. But the statement released by the channel talks about all its shows and how they have begun work barring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

      On the other hand, show director Malav Rajda shared a few pictures from the set and wrote, “ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.....with my dop here n bhailu doing mock make up....COMING SOON NOW....VERY VERY SOON....STAY TUNED”

      ITS THE FINAL COUNTDOWN.....with my dop here n bhailu doing mock make up....COMING SOON NOW....VERY VERY SOON....STAY TUNED

      Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 23:50 [IST]
