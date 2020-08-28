Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Neha Mehta Quit The Show Due To Issues From Production Side?

Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had quit the show post-lockdown. It was speculated that she quit the show due to the pandemic. The actress is currently replaced by Sunayana Fozdar in the show. However, now it has been learnt that Neha, who was associated with the show for 12 years, was facing issues from the production side.

It is also said that although Neha had raised some issues around February itself, it was not solved and hence she decided to quit the show.

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year, however, her grievances were turned deaf ears to. Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt out of the show to uphold her integrity."

However, another source revealed to the portal that in the contrary, many attempts were made to reach out to Neha post lockdown and also before a new contract was signed by Sunayana, but the makers couldn't reach out to Neha.

When Neha was asked about the same, she said, "I respect Mr Asit Modi and I have faith on my God, so I will say that kabhi kabhi khamoshi bhi bolti hai (Sometimes silence speaks louder than words). I do believe in it. I have to lead a very beautiful life and continue to do good work for my audience and for the world. Hence, I believe that every end has a new beginning."

Well, we are sure that audiences will miss their original Anjali aka Neha on the show, but we hope that they accept Sunayana!

