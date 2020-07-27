Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Makes Instagram Debut; Co-Stars & Fans Welcome Him

Social media plays an important role, especially in actors' lives as it helps them to communicate with their fans easily. While many popular actors are already on social media, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently joined Instagram.

The actor made his debut on Instagram on July 25 and the actor has already gained lakhs of followers. Within 48 hours of creating the account, Dilip garnered a whopping 186k followers. He wrote in his bio, "Finally made my way to Instagram. Let's see how this goes."

In his first post, the actor shared a picture snapped with his mother and brother and called it his most favourite memory. He wrote, "Starting off with one of my most favourite memories with Baa and Bhai!"

On the other hand, Dilip thanked his fans for their love. He also warned his followers of the fake accounts that were created moments after he made his debut on Instagram.

Not just fans, even his co-actors Ambika Rajankar and Palak Sidhwani welcomed the actor on social media.

For the uninitiated, Dilip and other actors of the show have resumed work. The actor revealed that they are taking care of the safety measures and precautions to keep the virus at bay. In an interview, the actor revealed that they initially felt like they were shooting in a hospital and wondered how they would do comedy.

