Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip On Resuming Shoot: We Felt Like We’re Shooting In Hospital

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and popular sitcoms on television. Due to the lockdown, fresh episodes were not aired. Fans have been waiting for the new episodes eagerly. Finally, after almost three months, the team has resumed work. Recently, in an interview with TOI, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal shared his experience of shooting post lockdown. He revealed that the first two days they felt like they were shooting in a hospital and wondered how they will do comedy.

Dilip revealed to the leading daily that they have changed the entire process of shooting on the sets, as it is not possible to shoot with so many people during this pandemic. Since they have a huge technical staff and all have to take precautions, they were sanitizing their hands and wearing masks.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "In fact, when we first started shooting post the lockdown for the first two days we felt as if we were shooting in a hospital as there was a strong smell of sanitisers around, everyone was wearing masks. We wondered how to do comedy. But I feel the situation is such that we can't do anything and we have to adapt to it. We try our level best that all this shouldn't harm the work and people should get entertained like before."

He further added that the team is following all precautionary measures to keep Coronavirus at bay.

The actor said, "We are lucky that we have enough space with us on our sets to maintain social distancing. Asit bhai our producer has made good arrangements on the sets, he has got sanitizers on sets every few metres. Our makeup room gets sanitized before we arrive, then before our lunch break and post lunch also. The indoor set where we shoot that also gets sanitized. Our entire staff is very cooperative, they all wear masks while shooting. We obviously can't wear them during shooting, we actors are at high risk as we don't have any option. We will have to take it off while we give our shot and once the director says cut we again wear it."

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi Says We Mustered A Lot Of Courage & Returned To The Sets