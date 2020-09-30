Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Priya Ahuja Aka Rita Reporter Tests Positive For COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress decided to break the news via social media whilst stating that she is doing okay and has self-isolated themselves at home.

She shared on her Instagram, "It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE. I'm asymptotic, I'm doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors in BMC. I'm in home quarantine. In case if any of you came in touch with me in the last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls I haven’t been shooting and was at home all this while I still got this virus.. keep yourself safe n don’t forget to wear the mask Don’t take it lightly.. N pls Do keep me in my lil one in your Prayers." (sic)

Priya’s co-star Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal wished the actress a speedy recovery by writing, “Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya. Take care and get well soon.” Samay Shah aka Gogi added, “Get well soon.' Jheel Mehta (former Sonu), wrote, 'Take care didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery.”

For the unversed, Priya is married to Malav Rajda who is the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah. Malav also shared a sweet note in her comment section that was filled with messages. He wrote, “Get well soon my champ. I will be by your side all the while, maybe out of this fear, you will get well soon.” Check out the post below:

