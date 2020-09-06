Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Gets Hospitalized For Surgery

Sony SAB’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going through a number of changes with respect to its ensemble cast ever since the long-running series returned post lockdown. And now, actor Ghanshyam Nayak who plays Nattu Kaka won’t be resuming work for the show anytime soon as the senior actor is reported to be hospitalized for surgery.

According to a Times of India report, Ghanshyam will not be seen on the show for some time as he will be undergoing surgery after he was detected with a lump in his neck. He has been advised by the doctor to take a break to recuperate and not shoot as he is also above the age of 65.

A source close to the development revealed, “A few days ago, Ghanshyam sir was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised surgery. He will recuperate soon and return back to the show. Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in the show and people love watching him. He is a senior actor and masses enjoy his comic timing. Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets.”

“The production house has extended their support to the senior actor, but it will be some time before he returns to the show. Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery,” added the source.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Bids Goodbye To Neha & Gurucharan With A Touching Note

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Neha Mehta Quit The Show Due To Issues From Production Side?