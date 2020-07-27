Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka On Not Being Allowed To Shoot

The pandemic has changed the rules in the entertainment industry. Many must be aware that as per the government's new norms, senior citizens above 65 are not allowed to go on the sets and shoot. And now, senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the beloved Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has opened up about the move and how it's affected him in an interview with SpotBoyE.

Ghanshyam said, "The decision of not allowing senior citizens to shoot is absolutely wrong. Because an artist wants to work till death. If the person's health is permitting him to work, age should not come as a barrier. And now when I am unable to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah and I'm sitting at home, it makes me feel somebody has given me a punishment. I really request the authorities to rework on their decision and allow us to shoot."

He went on to add, "Now when I see my onscreen family of Gokuldham society have started shooting for the fresh new episodes I feel so bad that I am not there with them and I miss each one of them so much. My producer Asit Modi also wants me to continue the show but he also can't help it as nobody is bigger than the government. The telecast which is on air right now was shot before this whole lockdown happened and the scenes which they are shooting currently will go on air, soon. And I am sure the audience will miss me. Every day I pray to God that even I should get a chance to work again".

