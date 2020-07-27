    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka On Not Being Allowed To Shoot

      By
      |

      The pandemic has changed the rules in the entertainment industry. Many must be aware that as per the government's new norms, senior citizens above 65 are not allowed to go on the sets and shoot. And now, senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the beloved Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has opened up about the move and how it's affected him in an interview with SpotBoyE.

      Ghanshyam said, "The decision of not allowing senior citizens to shoot is absolutely wrong. Because an artist wants to work till death. If the person's health is permitting him to work, age should not come as a barrier. And now when I am unable to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah and I'm sitting at home, it makes me feel somebody has given me a punishment. I really request the authorities to rework on their decision and allow us to shoot."

      TMKOC

      He went on to add, "Now when I see my onscreen family of Gokuldham society have started shooting for the fresh new episodes I feel so bad that I am not there with them and I miss each one of them so much. My producer Asit Modi also wants me to continue the show but he also can't help it as nobody is bigger than the government. The telecast which is on air right now was shot before this whole lockdown happened and the scenes which they are shooting currently will go on air, soon. And I am sure the audience will miss me. Every day I pray to God that even I should get a chance to work again".

      ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Makes Instagram Debut; Co-Stars & Fans Welcome Him

      ALSO READ: Surekha Sikri On Senior Citizens Not Being Allowed To Shoot: Impossible For Me To Be Atma Nirbhar

      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 21:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X