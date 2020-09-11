Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Says 8 Knots Were Removed From His Neck

Recently, Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, underwent a surgery. Before surgery, he had said that it was a major surgery, but he is positive and requested his fans to pray for him. The actor, who is now recovering in the hospital, told ETimesTV that he is much better now.

The actor said that the surgery which happened on Monday lasted nearly for four hours. He further said that the first three days were tough and today is the first day he ate food after surgery. He added that he is now only looking ahead in life.

About his surgery, Ghanshyam said, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega."

He also revealed that his colleagues from his show have been calling him and enquiring about his health. Ghanshyam said that his colleagues are waiting for him to get back on the sets, but he has been advised a month's rest after he is discharged from the hospital. So, he doesn't think that he will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least.

The actor concluded by saying, "Son comes at night to be with me, daughter is here throughout the day. The team of doctors attending to me is very good."

