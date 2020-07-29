Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi & Neha Mehta Aka Anjali Quit The Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and popular comedy shows on television. The show has been in news since its inception. Recently, the show completed 12 years and, apparently, the team celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake by keeping in mind social distancing norms. The show has been creating headlines regarding re-entry of Disha Vakani (Dayaben) and exits. Recent report suggests that Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) and Neha Mehta (Anjali Bhabi) have quit the show.

A few reports suggest that Neha Mehta who has been playing the popular character of Anjali Bhabhi (Taarak Mehta's wife), has quit the show! According to Spotboye report, Neha has conveyed her decision to the makers already and has not been reporting to the sets ever since the team resumed shoot after lockdown was eased.

Also, it has to be recalled that there were reports that Gurucharan Singh, who plays the role of Sodhi, has quit the show. But the makers had refuted the report. The producer Asit Modi had told the portal, "I really don't know from where this news is being spread. I haven't received any such letter from him. Right now, I am busy writing my stories and deciding dates on when to resume our shooting." However, as per TOI report, the actor has already quit the show.

It is also being said that Gurucharan has not been shooting for TMKOC post the lockdown. The report also suggests that the makers are looking out for his replacement, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor Balwinder Singh Suri is being considered for the role of Sodhi. It has to be recalled that Balwinder played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend in DTPH.

Well, this is not the first time Gurucharan has quit the show. He had quit the show in 2013 due to creative differences with the producer, but was brought back, a year later.

