Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh's Father Undergoes Surgery

Gurucharan Singh, who is known for playing the role of Mr Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show, since the time the actors resumed shoot. The actor's father is unwell, and underwent an emergency surgery recently. The actor shared a post on his Instagram account and revealed the same.

Sharing a picture of his father from the hospital, the actor wrote an emotional note and mentioned that the operation was successful and asked everyone to pray for his father's speedy recovery.

Gurucharan wrote, "Hello Everyone🙏🏻Today Dad got operated n it was Emergency 🙏🏻His Surgery is Successful by Waheguru ji Grace,n prayers of EveryOne🙏🏻I am at Hospital eager to meet Him🙏🏻I am what I am because of my Parents n WAHEGURU G Grace🙏🏻Will update yoU all for His Recovery🙏🏻Please Pray For Him🙏🏻Gratitude 🙏🏻."

Following his post, his co-stars from the show prayed for his father's speedy recovery. Take a look!

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal: Glad you are there with him Guru... Wishing him a speedy recovery🙏🏻.

Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu: I'll pray for him. Sending lots of love guru uncle.

Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan: Guru take care of uncle ji... God bless... prayers for him.

Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi: Prayers for quick recovery, you take care strong boy. Always in prayers ... Jay Gurudev.

Monika Bhadoriya (former Bawri): I'll pray for him 🙏🏻.

Nirmal Soni aka Dr Hansraj Baldevraj Hathi: Prayers for speedy recovery 🙏🏻🙏🏻.

We wish the actor's father a speedy recovery.

