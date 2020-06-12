    For Quick Alerts
      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:Is Disha Returning To The Show With Special Episode? Producer Reacts

      Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has almost become like a puzzle. Fans have been missing her on the show for more than two years after she took maternity leave in 2017. Ever since then there have been reports of her return! Recently, Bollywoodlife report suggested that Disha will be seen in a special episode during the grand celebration of the show's 12 years completion!

      Apparently, the show will be completing 3000 episodes soon and the team is planning to celebrate the achievement in a grand way. It is being said that since Disha is integral part of the show for years, she will be seen in it! However, an official confirmation about the same was yet to be made. Now, the producer, Asit Modi has reacted to the report!

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:Is Disha Returning To The Show With Special Episode? Producer Reacts

      When Asit was asked about the same, he laughed it off! He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Let the shoot resume first, there is no point commenting or discussing this right now."

      He further added, "This is not the proper time to speak about what will happen and just speaking for the heck of it because we are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot. First, the shoot should begin, and then we will have a little more clarity on how things will be taken forward."

      Meanwhile, the team is expected to begin the shooting soon. Asit had thanked Maharashtra government for allowing them to shoot with all the rules and regulations.

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 19:25 [IST]
