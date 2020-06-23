Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi Quitting The Show? Asit Modi Reacts!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular shows that has been entertaining the viewers since years. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the new episodes are not being aired. Apparently, the team will begin shooting soon. Recently, there were reports that Gurucharan Singh, who plays the famous character of Sodhi, is quitting the show due to personal reasons.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Gurucharan took the call about two weeks back. He thought about it for quite some time, and only when he was certain that he didn't want to continue this time- he went ahead and officially informed the production house, Neela Tele Films." It is also being said that all dues were cleared.

It has to be recalled that he had quit the show previously as well due to creative differences, but the makers got him back. However now, the producer Asit Modi has rubbished the reports.

Asit told the entertainment portal, "I really don't know from where this news is being spread. I haven't received any such letter from him. Right now, I am busy writing my stories and deciding dates on when to resume our shooting."

The producer also revealed that like other makers, they are not doing any pay cuts to his team and he will try his best not to resort to such measures continue. The producer also said that the actors will also not be forcing any actor to come on set to shoot, it will be their decision and he will respect it.

There were also reports that Disha Vakani will re-enter the show with a special episode, during the grand celebration of the show completing 12 years! But Asit had rubbished that report as well and said that let him resume the shoot first. He added that there is no point commenting or discussing this right now as they are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot.

