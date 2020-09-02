Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Bids Goodbye To Neha & Gurucharan With A Touching Note

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television. Of late, the show has been in the news especially because of the popular actors, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta's exit. While Gurucharan played the role of Sodhi, Neha played the role of Taarak Mehta's wife Anjali. The duo exited the show a few months ago, and are currently being replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar. Jennifer Mistry, who plays Sodi's wife Roshan in the show, took to social media to bid goodbye to the actors with a touching note.

Jennifer shared a couple of collages on her Instagram handle and wrote that whatever must have been the reason for their exit, they will stay in everyone's hearts for eternity. She also wished them good. Also, Jennifer welcomed the new addition Sunayana and Balvinder in TMKOC family.

Jennifer wrote, "The only thing constant in life is CHANGE... Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it...Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)...After seeing today 's episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore...Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them..."

She further wrote, "Now, can we welcome the new additions in Tmkoc family @Ballusuri (Balvinder Singh Suri-Sodhi) and @Sunayanaf (Sunaina Fozdar-Anjali) with open hearts and without any judgments...Welcome Ballu ji and Sunayana."

