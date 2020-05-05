Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makes An ICU Patient Smile; Fans Call It Stress Buster

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makes An ICU Patient Smile

The user shared a picture and wrote, "So my dad suffered a brain stroke and was in the ICU for almost 6 days. The first thing which he asked me to put on the television once he was shifted to a ward was Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Luckily there was scene of Jetha and Babita going on and I could see him smiling. Such is the power of this show. This is a small tribute to the show and its makers."

Asit Kumarr Thank Fans

The producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi replied to him by tweeting, "Thank you for your love. Your love inspire us." Another fan wrote, "The best show ever👍🏼🙏🏼 thanks for making us laugh sir."

TMKOC Is A Stress Buster

Many fans agreed with the user and called the show a stress buster. A user wrote, "@AsitKumarrModi Your show is stress buster for me sir. I really wish TMKOC never ends. I really want to thank you for this amazing show." To this, Asit replied, "Thank you for your kind words and wishes."

Take A Look At A Few Other Fans’ Tweets: Sagar

"Sir we are truly loving you and your Serial TMKOC. You have gave a reson to smile. You have bring Smile, Knowledge, happiness and little bit of tears. You might not believe I have seen around 1 to 1800 episodes 5 times. Please never stop the show. We want to see Dayaji again..Smiling face with smiling eyes."

@ck4ualwaz

"It's the best show to watch.Really whenever I m tired or angry I use to watch tmkoc and I feel refreshed. Thanks @AsitKumarrModi ji for this."