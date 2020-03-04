Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: MNS Threatens & Demands Apology From Makers; Producer Reacts

Makers of popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got into major trouble as they received open threat from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). It all started as in one of the episodes, Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Bapuji, said that Hindi is the common language of Mumbai. This didn't go well with the President of MNS cinema wing, Ameya Khopkar, who took to Twitter and warned the makers that they wouldn't mind taking a tough stance against them and demanded apology from the makers. He also accused them of intentionally doing so and spreading 'propaganda'.

MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray also criticised the makers and warned them of dire consequences.

Post this, Amit Bhatt issued an apology letter which said, "While portraying a character I perform whatever is demanded by the scriptwriters. I personally respect Marathi language and I am proud of it. I wholeheartedly apologize for the mistake."

The producer Asit Kumar Modi also took to social media and issued a statement where he agreed that Marathi is Mumbai's language. He also added that he is Indian, Maharashtrian and Gujarati, and respects all Indian languages.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

The makers also aired a segment in yesterday's episode (March 3) clarifying their stand and stated that the only thing they like to spread is love.

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

Asit shared the video and re-tweeted, "The only thing we believe in spreading love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC!." - (sic)

