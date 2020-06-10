Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nagpur Police Shares Jethalal's Meme & Urges People To Wear Masks!

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world. Many organisations have been using various platforms to spread awareness among the people. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had used Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh Sarabhai's poem and urged people to stay at home. Now, Nagpur police has shared Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal's meme and urged people to wear masks.

In the picture, Jethalal is seen wearing a mask. The advisory in the meme reads, "Mask Pehen Ne Mein Kya Tapleek Hai Aapko (What issue do you have in wearing a mask)?"

Nagpur City Police shared the meme and captioned it, "Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice."

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

Indeed this post grabbed people's attention as it fetched 1.1k views and also gathered tons of appreciation from people. A user commented, "This is next level of awareness 👏" Another user commented, "@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter! 👏🏻😀."

A few other users wrote, "That's new level of awarness! TMKOC is actually💜", "Nice Strategy", "Nice meme shared by police, and Is the admin a police authority or a good memer? 😂btw lol😂."

Another tweet shared by Nagpur Rural Police had picture of TMKOC's Jethalal and Dayaben and created awareness about social distancing.

Just a few days ago, the department had shared a post, that gave a twist to a scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to put forth an important message.

In the picture, Rani Mukerji was tagged as 'Mask', Shah Rukh Khan as 'You' and Kajol as 'Going out'. The Nagpur police captioned the picture as, "Don't let this bond break.... Kyunki, Bohot Kuch Hota Hai!#WearAMask #NagpurPolice."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors' Fees: Is Disha Vakani The Highest-Paid Actress On The Show?

Also Read: Munmun Dutta Opens Up About Resuming Shoot For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Amid COVID-19