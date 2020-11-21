Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Kumar Modi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to reveal the news. He informed fans that he has isolated himself and requested people who has come in contact with him to be careful. He also asked fans not to worry as their love and blessings will make him fine soon.

"After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request🙏🏻who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol.😊आप मेरी चिंता ना करें,आप के प्यार❤️प्रार्थना🙏🏻आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा.आप😀मस्त 💪स्वस्थ रहें. (Don't worry about me, I will get well soon with your love and blessings. Stay happy, stay healthy.)"

Fans expressed their concern and wished the producer a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

@SHRISHT07692946: Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery. Take care of yourself @AsitKumarrModi sir. Get well soon.

Alap Shah: Sir you will recover soon. Billions of people across the world laugh watching your show . God is with you and prayers of your well wishers too.. We will see you smiling soon.

Uttam Tak: Please take care sir we all are praying for your health get well soon dear sir.

@dev19mukherjee: Do take care of yourself sir... hamari dua apke aur apke pure parivaar ke liye hai...

@ChanduShah: Asitbhai; please take care of yourself and family. Stay strong and safe. !!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show, which features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Nirmal Soni and others in the lead role, has been entertaining the audiences for the last 12 years.

